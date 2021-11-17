Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.11

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.11 and last traded at $6.12, with a volume of 132912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Monday.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $339,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

Featured Article: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.