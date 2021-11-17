Somerset Trust Co Purchases 474 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 56.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE UPS opened at $211.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.76 and a 12-month high of $220.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 127.98%. The business had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 54.99%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

