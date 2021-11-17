SOLVE Achieves Market Cap of $52.02 Million (SOLVE)

SOLVE (CURRENCY:SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last seven days, SOLVE has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SOLVE coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $52.02 million and $2.77 million worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00094618 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00017462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000021 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003954 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000034 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE (SOLVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 433,324,963 coins. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care . The Reddit community for SOLVE is /r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation . SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care platform is designed to simplify access to care, reduce administrative steps and burden, simplify and speed up payments to healthcare providers globally using Blockchain technology. It utilizes blockchain technology to reduce the enormous global clinical and IT system costs associated with our current healthcare system. The Solve.Care platform, along with its vast components, is available to all parties involved and creates far-reaching and timeless benefits. “

SOLVE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the exchanges listed above.

