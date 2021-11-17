Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the October 14th total of 116,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLSSF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Solaris Resources from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Solaris Resources from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of SLSSF traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.82. 3,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,133. Solaris Resources has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $12.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

