Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Short Interest Down 84.2% in October

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 84.2% from the October 14th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SDXAY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.57. 11,313 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. Sodexo has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $20.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.18.

Several analysts have weighed in on SDXAY shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sodexo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

