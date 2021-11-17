Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Short Interest Up 144.0% in October

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 214,500 shares, an increase of 144.0% from the October 14th total of 87,900 shares. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 165,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Socket Mobile from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of SCKT opened at $6.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61. Socket Mobile has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $43.26 million, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 15.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Socket Mobile by 521.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Socket Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 5.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Socket Mobile, Inc is a mobile data capture company, which engages in the provision of data capture and delivery solutions for enhanced productivity in workforce mobilization. Its products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale (POS), commercial services (field workers), asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics (goods tracking and movement), event management (ticketing, entry, access control, and identification), medical and education.

