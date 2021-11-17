Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 504.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 132,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,823 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $5,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 8.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on SNN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.83.

Shares of SNN stock opened at $35.52 on Wednesday. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $46.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

