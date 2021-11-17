SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

SLR Senior Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 50,100 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the October 14th total of 102,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

SLR Senior Investment stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.67. 38,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,326. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. SLR Senior Investment has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.67 and its 200-day moving average is $15.58.

Get SLR Senior Investment alerts:

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.03). SLR Senior Investment had a net margin of 63.47% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $7.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SLR Senior Investment will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. SLR Senior Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.26%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUNS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLR Senior Investment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. 13.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUNS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Senior Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Senior Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Senior Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.