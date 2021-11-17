Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 8%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)’s share price rose 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.09 and last traded at $43.84. Approximately 96,546 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,466,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.58.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SIX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.08 and a beta of 2.38.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.32. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 3.58% and a negative return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $638.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 406.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,841,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 67.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 40.9% in the second quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 180.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.