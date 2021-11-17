SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Sells $34,107,167.08 in Stock

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Director Alexander Otto sold 2,062,102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $34,107,167.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SITC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.51. The company had a trading volume of 49,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,671. SITE Centers Corp. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 81.80 and a beta of 1.63.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 13.58%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SITC shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SITE Centers by 294.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in SITE Centers by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in SITE Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in SITE Centers by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

