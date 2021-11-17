SingularityDAO 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.89 Million (SDAO)

SingularityDAO (CURRENCY:SDAO) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. SingularityDAO has a market capitalization of $53.62 million and $3.89 million worth of SingularityDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityDAO coin can now be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00003398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityDAO has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.56 or 0.00048908 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.46 or 0.00227431 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

SingularityDAO Coin Profile

SDAO is a coin. SingularityDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,105,660 coins. SingularityDAO’s official Twitter account is @SingularityDao

According to CryptoCompare, “Solar DAO is a closed-end investment fund on the Ethereum blockchain. It designed to reduce risks, costs and surpass technical barriers while investing in PV solar plants worldwide. It raises funds and subsidizes PV solar plants across the globe. “

Buying and Selling SingularityDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityDAO directly using US dollars.

