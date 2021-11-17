Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. Its ImmunoTAC technology platform, develop systemically delivered, tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections and other serious diseases. Silverback Therapeutics Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on SBTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $42.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silverback Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBTX opened at $8.52 on Wednesday. Silverback Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84. The company has a market cap of $298.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.61.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65). On average, analysts anticipate that Silverback Therapeutics will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $375,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,503,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 7,745.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

