Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott Sells 60,000 Shares

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total transaction of $2,548,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $43.19. 183,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,347. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.20. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.62 and a twelve month high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. Silgan’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Silgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Silgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Silgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

