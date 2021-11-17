Signata Price Reaches $0.56 (SATA)

Signata (CURRENCY:SATA) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. Signata has a total market capitalization of $13.64 million and approximately $571,232.00 worth of Signata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Signata has traded up 51.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Signata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00000931 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00048629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.61 or 0.00221810 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Signata Profile

Signata (CRYPTO:SATA) is a coin. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Signata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,329,317 coins. Signata’s official Twitter account is @congruentlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Signata project aims to deliver a full suite of blockchain-powered identity and access control solutions, including hardware token integration and a marketplace of smart contracts for integration with 3rd party service providers. Signata (SATA) token will serve a number of purposes. In future releases of the platform the SATA tokens will be used to interact with a platform of smart contract-based decentralized identity services that Signata is currently developing – both as core internal capabilities for the product, but additionally as on-and-off-chain anonymity preserving systems that external applications can integrate and consume to build an identity ecosystem unbound by central authorities. This new platform will be known as the Identity Guard & Anonymity Framework (IdGAF). “

Buying and Selling Signata

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Signata using one of the exchanges listed above.

