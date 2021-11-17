Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.87

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.87 and last traded at C$1.91, with a volume of 181828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.99.

SMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price target on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lowered Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Sierra Metals alerts:

The stock has a market cap of C$303.92 million and a PE ratio of 19.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%.

About Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.