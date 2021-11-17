Sierra Metals Inc. (SMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 19th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the mining company on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.00. 13,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,164. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.91 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of C$326.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.30.

SMT has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Sierra Metals to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

