Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Sierra Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07). Sierra Metals had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 5.23%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Sierra Metals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Sierra Metals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at $1.58 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.92. The company has a market cap of $258.17 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMTS. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 6,371.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8,156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sierra Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals, Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Peru, Mexico, and Canada. The Peru segment consists Yauricocha Mine. The Mexico segment comprises of Bolivar and Cusi Mines. The company was founded on April 11, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

