Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Shares of Sierra Bancorp stock traded down $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $26.85. 29,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,810. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.33.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 29.85%. The firm had revenue of $34.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.83 million. Research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $49,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Holly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total value of $123,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 638,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 5.7% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 522,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 27,984 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 6.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 359,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,727,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 67.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 315,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,667,000 after purchasing an additional 127,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 293,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. 53.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

