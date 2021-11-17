Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Drops By 78.4%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.

Get Viper Networks alerts:

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.