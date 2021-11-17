Short Interest in Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Drops By 78.4%

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a drop of 78.4% from the October 14th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,245,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of Viper Networks stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.01. Viper Networks has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.07.
