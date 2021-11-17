Short Interest in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Grows By 115.9%

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, an increase of 115.9% from the October 14th total of 3,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vertex Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Energy by 236.2% in the second quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,226,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after buying an additional 1,563,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,663,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after purchasing an additional 350,546 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,528,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,215,000 after purchasing an additional 36,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 669.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,307,000 after purchasing an additional 881,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vertex Energy by 345.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 721,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 559,718 shares in the last quarter. 28.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vertex Energy Company Profile
Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.
