Short Interest in USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Drops By 50.0%

USA Equities Corp. (OTCMKTS:USAQ) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of USA Equities stock opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75. USA Equities has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.00.

Get USA Equities alerts:

USA Equities (OTCMKTS:USAQ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

USA Equities Corp. engages in the provision of medical device technology and software as a services. It focuses on enabling primary care physicians to increase their revenues by providing them with relevant, value-based tools to evaluate, and treat chronic disease through reimbursable procedures. Its products will enable physicians t o diagnose and treat patients with chronic diseases which they historically have referred to specialists.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for USA Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.