Short Interest in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Decreases By 70.1%

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 70.1% from the October 14th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of THLLY traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $18.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,428. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.90.

Get Thales alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on THLLY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Thales in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Thales has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Thales Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thales and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.