Short Interest in Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Grows By 553.0%

Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 553.0% from the October 14th total of 23,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 6,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.48. The company had a trading volume of 259 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,276. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.16. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $18.25 and a fifty-two week high of $22.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%.

Tekla Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Tekla Life Sciences Investors operates as a closed-end investment fund or Investment trust. The firm engages in the investment in the life sciences industry. It invests in biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals and healthcare information technology and services.

