Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Expands By 512.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,900 shares, a growth of 512.8% from the October 14th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.30. 29,663 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,937. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81.

Get Sika alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sika in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $34.19 price target on shares of Sika and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

Sika AG engages in the development and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and motor vehicle. It offers solutions for concrete, waterproofing, cement additives, rigid bonding, joint sealing, and tunneling and mining. The company was founded by Kaspar Winkler in 1910 and is headquartered in Baar, Switzerland.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.