Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Increases By 269.7%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a growth of 269.7% from the October 14th total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SNES traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.55.

SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SenesTech by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SenesTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

About SenesTech

SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.

