Short Interest in SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) Increases By 269.7%

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 316,100 shares, a growth of 269.7% from the October 14th total of 85,500 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 223,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
SNES traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,557. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.59. SenesTech has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $3.14. The company has a market cap of $18.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.55.
SenesTech (NASDAQ:SNES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). SenesTech had a negative net margin of 1,490.15% and a negative return on equity of 69.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SenesTech will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About SenesTech
SenesTech, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a proprietary technology for the management of animal pest populations, primarily rat populations through fertility control. It offers its ContraPest product to residential, and commercial sector such as animal, structural, and food markets.
