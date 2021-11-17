Short Interest in Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Grows By 306.8%

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 60,200 shares, a growth of 306.8% from the October 14th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 417,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SGLDF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 125,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,911. Sabre Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the development and exploration of mining properties. Its portfolio includes Copperstone mine, Bear Lake, Dufay and McGarry property projects. The company was founded on June 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

