Short Interest in Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Drops By 95.6%

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 95.6% from the October 14th total of 15,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Renault stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. The stock had a trading volume of 39,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,829. Renault has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $9.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

