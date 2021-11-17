Short Interest in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Decreases By 81.9%

Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the October 14th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,177,000. EJF Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 200.0% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,410,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the second quarter worth $1,960,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCHG stock remained flat at $$9.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,466. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.87. Recharge Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.27 and a 52 week high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

