Short Interest in Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) Decreases By 65.0%

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a drop of 65.0% from the October 14th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTSKY traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.22. 53,014 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,125. Otsuka has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.80.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of pharmaceuticals and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Nutraceuticals, Consumer Products, and Others. The Pharmaceuticals segment manufactures therapeutic drugs and infusions focusing on the central nervous system, oncology, and infectious diseases.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.