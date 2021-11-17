Short Interest in Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) Expands By 1,268.4%

Luvu Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUVU) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, an increase of 1,268.4% from the October 14th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 460,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:LUVU opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.40 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.30. Luvu Brands has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.60.

Get Luvu Brands alerts:

About Luvu Brands

Luvu Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets furnishings for lifestyle and furniture categories. It operates through the following segments: Direct, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct segment includes product sales through a five e-commerce sites and single retail store. The Wholesale segment refers to the Liberator Jaxx and Avana branded products sold to distributors and retailers, purchased products sold to retailers, and private label items sold to other resellers; as well as specialty items that are manufactured in small quantities for certain customers.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Luvu Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luvu Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.