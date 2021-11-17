Short Interest in Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Expands By 466.0%

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 111,500 shares, an increase of 466.0% from the October 14th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADRNY opened at $33.82 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.89 and a twelve month high of $35.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.45.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

