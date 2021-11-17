Short Interest in InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Expands By 325.0%

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the October 14th total of 10,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:IHT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,410. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $34.20 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 0.40.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InnSuites Hospitality Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in InnSuites Hospitality Trust by 179.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 63,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

