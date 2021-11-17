Short Interest in IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) Decreases By 57.4%

IMCD (OTCMKTS:IMDZF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a decline of 57.4% from the October 14th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

IMDZF remained flat at $$226.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. IMCD has a 52-week low of $71.00 and a 52-week high of $226.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.00.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers surfactants and biocides; active pharmaceutical and nutraceutical ingredients, and excipients and specialty solvents; actives, emollients, rheology modifiers, emulsifiers, and decorative powders; and resins and binders, additives, pigments, and specialty solvents.

