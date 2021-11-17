Short Interest in H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Grows By 2,500.0%

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 2,500.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HEOFF shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of H2O Innovation in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of H2O Innovation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get H2O Innovation alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HEOFF opened at $1.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.36 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.59.

H2O Innovation (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. H2O Innovation had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $28.66 million during the quarter.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.