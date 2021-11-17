Short Interest in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) Increases By 381.2%

Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF (NASDAQ:BOTZ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 950,800 shares, an increase of 381.2% from the October 14th total of 197,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 626,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 66.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 90,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 252,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,223,000 after purchasing an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000.

Shares of BOTZ stock opened at $38.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.63. Global X Robotics & Artificial Intelligence ETF has a twelve month low of $30.55 and a twelve month high of $39.99.

