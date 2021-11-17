Short Interest in Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Increases By 384.6%

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 384.6% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $175,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $180,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Global SPAC Partners stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. Global SPAC Partners has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.97.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

