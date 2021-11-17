Short Interest in G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) Grows By 13,950.0%

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:GGGVU) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 13,950.0% from the October 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGGVU. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter worth $607,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter worth $2,056,000. Finally, Context Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units in the third quarter worth $2,805,000.

Get G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GGGVU opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.26. G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $11.20.

G3 VRM Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G3 VRM Acquisition Corp. Units and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.