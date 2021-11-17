Short Interest in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Drops By 87.2%

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the October 14th total of 102,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.4% in the second quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 29.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund stock opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $65.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

