Short Interest in Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Grows By 229.2%

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, an increase of 229.2% from the October 14th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 810,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EVAX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Evaxion Biotech A/S in the first quarter valued at $512,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,150,000. Maven Securities LTD increased its holdings in Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 3rd quarter worth $389,000. 2.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVAX opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Evaxion Biotech A/S Company Profile

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

