Short Interest in Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) Rises By 140.3%

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the October 14th total of 91,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Ensysce Biosciences stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.75. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million for the quarter.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

Featured Article: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.