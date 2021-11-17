Short Interest in Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) Rises By 121.1%

Digerati Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTGI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 36,700 shares, an increase of 121.1% from the October 14th total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Digerati Technologies stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.10. 139,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,065. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.13. Digerati Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.57.

Digerati Technologies (OTCMKTS:DTGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, research analysts forecast that Digerati Technologies will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digerati Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in providing cloud telephony services. Its services include fully hosted IP/PBX, mobile applications, voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) transport, SIP trunking, and customized VoIP services. The company was founded by Arthur L. Smith on December 17, 1993 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

