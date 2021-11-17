Short Interest in DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) Expands By 281.8%

DHB Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:DHBC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 281.8% from the October 14th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:DHBC opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74. DHB Capital has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $10.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in DHB Capital by 8.8% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 24,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DHB Capital in the third quarter worth about $139,000.

DHB Capital Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Glen Cove, New York.

