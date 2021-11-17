Short Interest in Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) Grows By 469.6%

Crown Resorts Limited (OTCMKTS:CWLDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 923,400 shares, an increase of 469.6% from the October 14th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,617.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:CWLDF remained flat at $$7.16 during trading on Wednesday. Crown Resorts has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $10.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.15.
About Crown Resorts
