Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Expands By 230.6%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Baristas Coffee stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 66,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,705. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.

About Baristas Coffee

Baristas Coffee Co, Inc engages in the production and sale of coffee products. It offers hot and cold beverages including specialty coffees, blended teas, and other custom drinks. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Kenmore, WA.

