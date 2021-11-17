Short Interest in Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) Expands By 230.6%

Baristas Coffee Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BCCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 230.6% from the October 14th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Baristas Coffee stock traded up $0.00 on Wednesday, reaching $0.02. 66,199 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,705. Baristas Coffee has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02.
About Baristas Coffee
