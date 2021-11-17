Short Interest in Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Increases By 1,000.0%

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the October 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.0 days.

OTCMKTS BCMXY opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Get Bank of Communications alerts:

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 10.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Communications will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BCMXY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.