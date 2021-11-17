Short Interest in ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) Grows By 1,125.0%

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, an increase of 1,125.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASXFY opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.99. ASX has a one year low of $51.31 and a one year high of $69.61.

Get ASX alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were paid a $2.5298 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

ASX Ltd. engages in operating a securities exchange. Its products and services include listing and issuer services; trading venue; clearing and settlement activities; exchange-traded and over-the-counter products; and information and technical services. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.