Short Interest in Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Grows By 111.1%

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the October 14th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS APSI opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24. Aqua Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.45.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems, Inc develops solar energy collection farms on commercial and industrial buildings located on distressed, blighted and underutilized commercial land in North Carolina and other southern states of the U.S. It also leases space on the roofs or warehouses, installs photovoltaic systems, and sells the energy to energy utility companies.

