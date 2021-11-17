Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Drops By 55.7%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.
CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Wednesday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.
Ampol Company Profile
See Also: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.