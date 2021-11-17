Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Drops By 55.7%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 55.7% from the October 14th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

CTXAF remained flat at $$20.26 during trading on Wednesday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Ltd. engages in the supply of transport fuels. It offers business services, fuels,, fuel cards, lubricants and oils, and oil finder. It operates through the Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment comprises of revenues and costs associated with fuels and shop offerings at Caltex’s network of stores, as well as royalties and franchise fees on remaining franchise stores.

