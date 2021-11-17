Short Interest in Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) Rises By 200.0%

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGNPF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the October 14th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

AGNPF stock opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Algernon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.09.

About Algernon Pharmaceuticals

Algernon Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical development company. It focuses on the areas of nonÂ-alcoholic steatohepatitis, chronic kidney disease, inflammatory bowel disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, chronic cough, and acute lung injury associated with COVID-19 in Canada and Australia.

