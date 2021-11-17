Short Interest in Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Rises By 106.2%

Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, an increase of 106.2% from the October 14th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AKAAF opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a 200 day moving average of $73.65. Aker ASA has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $105.40.

Get Aker ASA alerts:

Separately, Danske downgraded Aker ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Aker ASA is an industrial investment company that owns and carries out industrial and capital management. The company operates its business through the Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments segments. The Industrial Holdings segment comprises the company’s ownership interests in Aker Solutions, Kvaerner, Det Norske Oljeselskap, Ocean Yield, and Aker BioMarine.

Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.